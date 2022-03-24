Troy driver’s breath test reveals BAC 4 times legal limit on St. Patrick’s Day, police say

TROY, Mich. – A Troy woman’s breath test revealed she was driving with a blood-alcohol content more than four times the legal limit on St. Patrick’s Day, according to police.

Officers were called to a crash scene at 3:10 p.m. March 17 in the area of John R and East Long Lake roads.

Police said they noticed the driver’s speech was slurred and she smelled like intoxicants. She told them she hadn’t had anything to drink that day, but she performed poorly on sobriety evaluations, according to authorities.

The woman submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of .376%, officials said. She was arrested and taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital for medical care due to her high blood-alcohol level.

A blood draw was performed, and results are pending.

She was charged with operating while intoxicated -- second offense, pending lab results.