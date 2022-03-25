Detroit police say woman tried to run over 4 people who were leaving bar after 2 a.m.

DETROIT – Detroit police said a woman tried to run over a group of two men and two women who were leaving a bar after 2 a.m. last month.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 24200 block of Grand River Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said two men and two women were leaving a bar when the women were assaulted by two people, including the woman in the photo above.

All four victims walked to the 24300 block of Grand River Avenue to get to their vehicle, but the suspect tried to run them all over with her black Mercedes, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene in her Mercedes, officials said. It was described as a four-door -- possibly an S550 -- with a broken driver’s side mirror, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo above is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.