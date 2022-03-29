Man charged with murder of 46-year-old at Warren gas station turns himself in to police

Joshua Malik Carter is charged in connection with a March 23, 2022, fatal shooting at a Warren gas station.

WARREN, Mich. – A man charged in the murder of a 46-year-old outside a Warren gas station has turned himself in to police.

Joshua Malik Carter, 22, of Detroit, was named a suspect last week in the murder of Talal Shamo. Warren police said Shamo was killed at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday (March 23) outside the Marathon gas station at 22063 Ryan Road.

On Tuesday, Carter turned himself in at the Warren Police Department, according to authorities. He was taken into custody without incident.

Carter is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 37th District Court.

Gas station shooting

Detectives said surveillance video shows Shamo, 46, pulling into the gas station parking lot in an Audi. He sat inside his vehicle for several moments, authorities said.

A Ford Fusion arrived a short time later and parked near Shamo’s Audi, according to officials. A man got out of the Fusion and entered the front passenger seat of the Audi, police said.

Shamo and the man were inside the Audi together for several minutes before the other man got out and returned to the Fusion, according to authorities.

Video shows Shamo “flagging down” the occupants of the Fusion, police said. The same man got out and returned to the Audi, according to officials.

Warren police said there was a struggle between Shamo and the other man while they sat inside the Audi. Shots were fired during that struggle, authorities said.

The scene of a March 23, 2022, shooting at a gas station in Warren. (WDIV)

As the other man got out of the passenger seat, Shamo opened the driver’s door and fell to the ground, officials said.

The driver of the Fusion got out with a handgun, walked over to Shamo and fired several shots at him from close range, according to authorities.

“This incident was not a random act of violence,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “The location of the shooting appears to have been an agreed upon meeting spot between the suspects and the victim.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found Shamo lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

After investigation by the Warren Police Department, Macomb County prosecutors authorized charges against Carter.

