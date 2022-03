HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A car reportedly crashed into a bus shelter at a bus stop in Hamtramck on Saturday night, completely destroying it.

According to Hamtramck police, at about 7:16 p.m. on march 26, a vehicle ran into a bus shelter on Joseph Campau Avenue at Whelan Street. Officials said the bus shelter was destroyed in the crash.

The driver is said to have fled the scene of the crash. No injuries were reported, police said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

