Canton Township police say man assaulted 2 people in Walmart parking lot

A person accused of assaulting two people in the parking lot of a Canton Township Walmart on Feb. 12, 2022.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for a man who assaulted two people in the parking lot of a Walmart store.

Officials said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 outside the Walmart on Michigan Avenue.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above. He is described as being about 30 years old and 6 feet tall, with a heavy build. Officials said he was driving a silver SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400. At the auto attendant, press two, then one.