49º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Canton Township police say man assaulted 2 people in Walmart parking lot

Police seek help identifying man

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Canton Township, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Assault, Canton Township Crime, Canton Township Assault, Walmart, Walmart Assault, Michigan Avenue, Canton Police Department, Canton Township Police
A person accused of assaulting two people in the parking lot of a Canton Township Walmart on Feb. 12, 2022. (Canton Police Department)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for a man who assaulted two people in the parking lot of a Walmart store.

Officials said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 outside the Walmart on Michigan Avenue.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above. He is described as being about 30 years old and 6 feet tall, with a heavy build. Officials said he was driving a silver SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400. At the auto attendant, press two, then one.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email