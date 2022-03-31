Second man wanted in connection with murder of 46-year-old at Warren gas station

Christopher Slade is wanted in connection with a March 23, 2022, shooting outside a Warren gas station.

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police are searching for a second man in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old outside a gas station.

Joshua Malik Carter, 22, of Detroit, turned himself in to police Tuesday (March 29) after being charged in the March 23 murder of Talal Shamo.

Now, authorities are searching for a second person charged in the case.

Christopher Slade, 21, of Detroit, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder and two felony firearm violations, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Slade is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, police said. They consider him armed and dangerous.

“The other suspect in this incident turned himself in to detectives (Tuesday) morning without incident,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “We are hoping to take Slade into custody quickly and safely so that the victim’s family can begin to heal and the community can know that these two suspects are off the streets.”

Christopher Slade (Warren Police Department)

Warren police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan have partnered to offer a $3,000 reward for information that leads to Slade’s arrest.

“We want the public to be our eyes and ears and contact us with information,” Dwyer said. “We are confident that somebody knows the whereabouts of Slade. Callers will remain anonymous.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 586-574-4815.

Shooting details

Warren police said Shamo was killed at 2:44 p.m. March 23 outside the Marathon gas station at 22063 Ryan Road.

Detectives said surveillance video shows Shamo, 46, pulling into the gas station parking lot in an Audi. He sat inside his vehicle for several moments, authorities said.

A Ford Fusion arrived a short time later and parked near Shamo’s Audi, according to officials. A man got out of the Fusion and entered the front passenger seat of the Audi, police said.

Shamo and the man were inside the Audi together for several minutes before the other man got out and returned to the Fusion, according to authorities.

Video shows Shamo “flagging down” the occupants of the Fusion, police said. The same man got out and returned to the Audi, according to officials.

Warren police said there was a struggle between Shamo and the other man while they sat inside the Audi. Shots were fired during that struggle, authorities said.

Ad

The scene of a March 23, 2022, shooting at a gas station in Warren. (WDIV)

As the other man got out of the passenger seat, Shamo opened the driver’s door and fell to the ground, officials said.

The driver of the Fusion got out with a handgun, walked over to Shamo and fired several shots at him from close range, according to authorities.

“This incident was not a random act of violence,” Dwyer said. “The location of the shooting appears to have been an agreed upon meeting spot between the suspects and the victim.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found Shamo lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

After investigation by the Warren Police Department, Macomb County prosecutors authorized charges against Carter.

Joshua Malik Carter (Warren Police Department)

He turned himself Tuesday in at the Warren Police Department, according to authorities. He was taken into custody without incident.

Carter is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was arraigned at 37th District Court.