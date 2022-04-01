Neighbors concerned about hidden danger caused by leaking fire hydrant on Detroit’s west side

The broken hydrant has been streaming water down McGraw Avenue near Linwood Street for several weeks. The city was only made aware of the issue this week. It really just looks like a puddle on the surface, but it is a hole about five feet deep.

It’s hard to tell the water pit is in close proximity.

Neighbors are surprised that none of the neighborhood children have fallen in or been hurt, especially since it borders a newly constructed park on the corner.

“It’s going on a month,” said a neighbor. “It started at the end of last month, really.”

Neighbors say the hydrant has been broken for weeks, but when Local 4 News called DWSD Thursday (March 31) to figure out what’s happening, the agency says it wasn’t reported until earlier this week. The DWSD construction barricades show the city has been to the neighborhood, and we’re told it is scheduled to be fixed Friday.

Neighbors have been trying to keep the nearby drain clear so the water has someplace to go.

“I walk by, and I see people throwing food out of their car like they’ve lost their minds, and they go right to the drain, and they come out, said the neighbor. “I pick it out cause they don’t care, but I do.”