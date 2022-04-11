Monroe County major charged with requesting overtime pay for shifts he didn’t work

MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe County major has been charged after he submitted overtime documents for shifts he didn’t work, state officials said.

Monroe County Major Jeffrey Kemp turned himself in Friday and was arraigned in 1st District Court on two counts of misconduct in office and two counts of false pretenses between $200 and $1,000.

The misconduct in office charges are five-year felonies, and the false pretenses charges are one-year misdemeanors.

Officials said Kemp falsified overtime documents in 2018 to show that he was participating in marine patrol shifts when, in reality, he wasn’t working.

The illegal overtime payments amounted to about $900, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“I appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by our federal and state partners in this case, as well as cooperation from Sheriff Goodnough and his department,” Nessel said. “Federal resources meant to support the important work of law enforcement must not be abused, and we will not hesitate to bring criminal charges in instances of fraud.”

Kemp was given a personal recognizance bond.

“The public expects law enforcement officers to perform their duties with honesty and integrity,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit division. “Instead, Mr. Kemp used his official position to siphon money from a program designed to keep our borders safe. Thank you to Sheriff Troy Goodnough for his cooperation during this investigation and to the men and women of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who serve with honor day in and day out.”

A preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. April 28.