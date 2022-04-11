Toledo man arrested for firing shots at Bedford Township hotel, police say

A man suspected of firing shots April 9, 2022, at a hotel in Bedford Township.

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Toledo man was arrested over the weekend for firing shots at a hotel in Bedford Township, according to officials.

The shooting happened at 11:07 p.m. Saturday (April 9) at the Deluxe Inn in the 6300 block of South Telegraph Road, police said.

Surveillance video shows a 33-year-old Toledo man pacing outside hotel rooms before firing two shots with a handgun, according to authorities.

Lucas County deputies said they encountered the man at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Christie Lane in Toledo. A deputy detained him until Toledo police arrived to help with the arrest, they said.

He was taken to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, pending an extradition hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 734-240-7530.

Ad

You can watch surveillance video of the shooting below.