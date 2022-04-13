Construction season is here: Canton Center Road begins reconstruction April 18

Busy road construction season is about to begin

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Canton Township city officials have announced a full concrete reconstruction of Canton Center Road’s north and southbound lanes starting April 18. The lanes receiving a makeover stretch from Ford to Warren Road.

Officials state in a press release that the construction will need three phases for the project to be completed. The township’s municipal services department says that left turns are prohibited during phase one.

