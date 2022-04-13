DPD officers help clean senior’s lot on Detroit’s north side

She couldn't clean it up by herself, so folks from DPD's 12th precinct stepped up to help. In order to avoid blight violations, a group of neighborhood police officers and volunteers helped clean up a senior's lot. It's on Hildale Avenue, just off of Woodward across from Palmer Park.

Ivanka Kacir is a senior living on Detroit’s north side who had a big issue cleaning up her yard.

“She obviously cares about nature, but her neighbors also have concerns for the appearance, and I think perhaps she wasn’t able to maintain it,” said neighbor Marie Benzing.

Blight turned into an unpleasant sight at the home on West Hildale Avenue and when neighbors started complaining. But when neighborhood police officers did their investigation, they found an explanation.

“She was an elderly lady, and she was unable to clean this area the way it needed to be cleaned,” said Capt. Shanda Starks with Detroit police.

“By myself, this would have been hard,” said Kacir. “It would have been hard because my backyard is really big.”

So with the help of a little over two dozen officers in the police academy and some heavy machinery, Kacir’s front yard looks totally different.

“They did it in two hours, like everything,” Kacir said. “It makes me feel good because it like saved me some work.”

“Hopefully, with this support, she’ll be able to keep that up,” said a neighbor.

Police officers will continue to help as much as they can.