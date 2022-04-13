61º

‘The deep pain that too many have felt’: Michigan leaders release statements in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

26-year-old Patrick Lyoya shot, killed by officer

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Courtesy photo of Patrick Lyoya from WOOD-TV. (WOOD-TV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.The Grand Rapids Police Department released four videos on Wednesday that show one of its officers shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a confrontation earlier this month.

The shooting happened on April 4 in Grand Rapids. Police said Lyoya tried to run away from an officer, the officer pursued, and there was a “lengthy” fight before Lyoya was shot in the head and killed.

“They are feeling the deep pain that too many have felt, a terrible loss in a moment that feels all too sickeningly familiar. His father Peter described his son as a generous and caring man whom he wants to be remembered peacefully,” Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement.

Police have not released the identity of the officer who killed Lyoya. The officer is on paid leave and has been stripped of their police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

Michigan State Police and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident. A decision on possible charges is not expected this week.

“The Michigan State Police will conduct a transparent, independent investigation of the shooting. Then, prosecutors must consider all the evidence, follow the law, and take appropriate action on charges. Justice is foundational to safety, and without justice, we are all less safe,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared a statement following the release of the videos.

Statement from New Detroit regarding the death of Patrick Lyoya.

The Detroit branch of the NAACP released a statement regarding the death of Patrick Lyoya.

