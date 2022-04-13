‘The deep pain that too many have felt’: Michigan leaders release statements in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police Department released four videos on Wednesday that show one of its officers shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a confrontation earlier this month.

The shooting happened on April 4 in Grand Rapids. Police said Lyoya tried to run away from an officer, the officer pursued, and there was a “lengthy” fight before Lyoya was shot in the head and killed.

"They are feeling the deep pain that too many have felt, a terrible loss in a moment that feels all too sickeningly familiar. His father Peter described his son as a generous and caring man whom he wants to be remembered peacefully," Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement.

“Governor Whitmer and I spoke to Patrick Lyoya’s family. They are feeling the deep pain that too many have felt, a terrible loss in a moment that feels all too sickeningly familiar. His father Peter described his son as a generous and caring man whom he wants to be remembered peacefully. Patrick was a loving father, a loyal friend, and a proud member of the Grand Rapids community who enjoyed sharing fellowship and culture with those around him. “I am heartbroken by what we all have witnessed as a father, public servant, and a Black man. People are frustrated and hurting -- searching for answers. Black people in Grand Rapids, in Michigan, and across the country are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted from generations of struggle. Yet we press on. When we demonstrate and make our voices heard, we must do so in a way that lifts our call for justice beyond the deepening the pain of this community. We must never cease our efforts to reverse inequities, create systemic change, and guarantee justice for communities of color. We must recommit ourselves, through our words and deeds, to working together to build a more perfect union and a Michigan with equality and justice for all, where every interaction within our community, especially those with law enforcement, end with everyone able to return home to their families without harm. “It is critical now to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to achieve justice, deliver accountability, and understand what happened, for Patrick Lyoya’s family as expeditiously as possible.” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II

Police have not released the identity of the officer who killed Lyoya. The officer is on paid leave and has been stripped of their police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

Michigan State Police and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident. A decision on possible charges is not expected this week.

"The Michigan State Police will conduct a transparent, independent investigation of the shooting. Then, prosecutors must consider all the evidence, follow the law, and take appropriate action on charges. Justice is foundational to safety, and without justice, we are all less safe," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“The Lieutenant Governor and I spoke with Patrick’s family and our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss. Patrick was 26. He arrived in the United States as a refugee with his family fleeing violence. He had his whole life ahead of him. Patrick was a son, a dad of two young daughters, and an older brother to his five siblings. “The Michigan State Police will conduct a transparent, independent investigation of the shooting. Then, prosecutors must consider all the evidence, follow the law, and take appropriate action on charges. Justice is foundational to safety, and without justice, we are all less safe. “Patrick’s father asked me to convey his hope that any demonstrations in his son’s honor remain peaceful, and as Governor I share this view. We must come together and build a future where Black Michiganders are afforded equal rights, dignity, and safety in our communities. I will never stop fighting to make Michigan a more equitable and just state.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared a statement following the release of the videos.

“I have every expectation that the Grand Rapids Police Department will fully cooperate with the Michigan State Police in their investigation and that the local prosecutor will perform a thorough analysis of the facts of law that apply in this case. As always, the Department of Attorney General is available to provide assistance to the county prosecutor, in the event Mr. Becker determines the expertise of my department is warranted.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Statement from New Detroit regarding the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Another Black man died at the hands of police following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On the morning of April 4, Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed by an unidentified Grand Rapids police officer. Reports say the officer had pinned Mr. Loyla face-down on the ground with a knee in his back when he was shot. New Detroit demands a full and transparent investigation into the death of 26-year-old Mr. Lyoya. Although this happened more than a week ago, officials have not yet released the officer’s identity, the officer’s complaint history, or the medical examiner’s report. We demand urgent action by all investigators and the release of any materials that will shed further light on the events leading up to and of the moment that ended Mr. Lyoya’s life. New Detroit continues to advocate for true police reform. It is time for a close, unbiased, and thorough investigation into the history of and current actions of the Grand Rapids Police Department. Our condolences go out to Mr. Lyoya’s family and the community. New Detroit

