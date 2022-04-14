11 Shih Tzus removed from Dearborn home, shelter raising money

Nearly a dozen dogs are removed from a Dearborn home after concerned neighbors got the city involved. Neighbors told Local 4 they could hear the dogs barking and whining for weeks. Monday, someone called police to do a welfare check and that’s when 11 Shih Tzus, including a two-week-old puppy, were discovered in an abandoned home on Roosevelt Street.

Neighbors told Local 4 News that they could hear the dogs barking and whining for weeks. Monday (April 11), someone called the police to do a welfare check, and that’s when 11 Shih Tzus, including a two-week-old puppy, were discovered in an abandoned home on Roosevelt Street.

A notice seen in the video player above is on the home door, and animal control took the dogs to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn.

Local 4 News reached out to the City of Dearborn on where the investigation stands but did not hear back.

“They were a little dirty, needed some grooming, you know had some overgrown toenails, but overall they were in really good condition,” said Sarah Rood, Communications and Marketing for the shelter.

All the dogs are heartworm negative; three have ear infections, and most of them needed to be shaved where their fur was matted.

Their story was posted on Facebook, and community support started pouring in.

“As soon as we mentioned we had them, we started receiving applications, interest, and they aren’t all from Michigan,” Rood said.

They received more than 200 applications and are no longer taking any more.

Rood said the staff are grateful for the interest and are now focusing on raising money to give the dogs the care they need.

“Spaying and neutering all eleven dogs, because we will do the puppy once she is old enough, and caring for them while they’re here; providing food, all of our preventatives, all of our vaccines, it really adds up, and it’s definitely hard to get everything at once,” Rood said.

Click here to donate.