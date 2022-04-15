Detroit police search for 21-year-old man linked to double shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 21-year-old man in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at a wellness center.

The shooting happened at 1:04 a.m. March 30 at the Team Wellness Center in the 6300 block of Mack Avenue, according to authorities.

Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, 21, is suspected of shooting two people, one fatally, police said.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.