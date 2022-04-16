49º

Wife, Detroit police looking for missing 63-year-old man

Floyd Noyse missing since April 1

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing 63-year-old Floyd Noyse (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 63-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his Detroit home on April 1.

Floyd Noyse reportedly left his home at around 4:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Casgrain Street, near Waterman Street and West Fisher Service Drive. Officials say Noyse has an artificial leg and walks with a limp. The 63-year-old should be driving a 2000 Chevy Blazer.

Floyd NoyseDetails
Age63
Height5′9′'
Weight200 lbs
HairSalt & Pepper
EyesBrown
ClothesBrown baseball cap, plaid shirt, gray jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5401.

