Wife, Detroit police looking for missing 63-year-old man

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 63-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his Detroit home on April 1.
Floyd Noyse reportedly left his home at around 4:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Casgrain Street, near Waterman Street and West Fisher Service Drive. Officials say Noyse has an artificial leg and walks with a limp. The 63-year-old should be driving a 2000 Chevy Blazer.
|Floyd Noyse
|Details
|Age
|63
|Height
|5′9′'
|Weight
|200 lbs
|Hair
|Salt & Pepper
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|Brown baseball cap, plaid shirt, gray jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5401.