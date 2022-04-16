Wife, Detroit police looking for missing 63-year-old man

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 63-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his Detroit home on April 1.

Floyd Noyse reportedly left his home at around 4:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Casgrain Street, near Waterman Street and West Fisher Service Drive. Officials say Noyse has an artificial leg and walks with a limp. The 63-year-old should be driving a 2000 Chevy Blazer.

Floyd Noyse Details Age 63 Height 5′9′' Weight 200 lbs Hair Salt & Pepper Eyes Brown Clothes Brown baseball cap, plaid shirt, gray jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5401.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage