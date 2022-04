Police say someone broke into a home on Detroit's east side and shot a couple.

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on the city’s east side.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. Friday a suspect broke into a home in the 12300 block of Dickerson. A 22-year-old man was shot and killed; his 17-year-old girlfriend is in the hospital under stable condition.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.