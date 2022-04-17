Morning 4: Intruder shoots man, teen girl in Detroit home, police say -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Police: Man, teen girlfriend shot by intruder in Detroit home

A 22-year-old man has been killed and his teenage girlfriend was hospitalized after an intruder broke into a home and shot them, police said.

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it. The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

Metro Detroit pastors fill local families’ gas tanks for free amid Easter weekend

Families across Metro Detroit have felt pain at the pump, yet a gas station in Detroit was bumper to bumper Saturday morning.

Several Detroit and Inkster pastors volunteered their time and were helping people pay for gas in honor of Easter weekend.

Weather forecast: Sunny Easter Sunday with chilly temps