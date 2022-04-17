Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Easter Sunday with chilly temps

DETROIT – Happy Easter and welcome to Sunday, Motown!

Glorious sunshine returns today for the holiday. We are off to a cold start for morning services, and it will be chilly in the afternoon. Some clouds will gather later tonight as it becomes a bit colder again. Slippery weather returns Monday with rain and snow showers. Much of the incoming week will remain chilly, but it will become warmer by the end of the week.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:50 a.m.

It is cold but mainly clear for sunrise services Sunday morning. Easter begins with temperatures in the 20s. Remember to bundle up and put on your hat, scarf and gloves. Wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s.

Sunday afternoon will be chilly and mainly sunny. High temperatures reach the middle and upper 40s with enough sunshine. We still need our jackets and hats for outdoor activities like Easter egg rolls and Easter egg hunts.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly as families gather for dinner. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 8:17 p.m.

Sunday night becomes partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

Snowy, slushy Monday

Cold air remains in place from Sunday to Monday. This is key because our next frontal system arrives. When it does, it will be cloudy for the start of the morning commute. By mid-morning, those clouds produce snow. It will be snowy, slushy and cold the rest of the morning and into the afternoon and evening.

Midday and afternoon travel will be disrupted significantly because snow will accumulate not only on grassy areas, on highways, streets and sidewalks as well. One to two inches are possible across a wide area of Southeast Michigan by the end of the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s most of the day with highs near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be less slippery in the morning, but will still have leftover snowflakes. The afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Ad

Wednesday will be partly sunny and not as chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55°F. Rain will arrive by Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be more spring-like. Both days will be brighter with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach 60°F or more each day.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in near 70°F.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below: