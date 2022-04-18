41º

Man, woman hospitalized after shots fired outside Detroit hookah lounge, police say

27-year-old man, 21-year-old woman stable at hospital, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of an April 18, 2022, shooting on Strathmoor Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man and a woman were taken to the hospital overnight after someone fired shots at them from a car while they were leaving a hookah lounge in Detroit, police said.

The 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were leaving the hookah lounge around 2:50 a.m. Monday (April 18) in the 16800 block of Strathmoor Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

As they passed a car, someone inside that car pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, officials said.

The man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are stable, according to police.

No additional information about this incident has been revealed. Officials continue to investigate.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

