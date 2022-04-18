Man, woman hospitalized after shots fired outside Detroit hookah lounge, police say

The scene of an April 18, 2022, shooting on Strathmoor Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man and a woman were taken to the hospital overnight after someone fired shots at them from a car while they were leaving a hookah lounge in Detroit, police said.

The 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were leaving the hookah lounge around 2:50 a.m. Monday (April 18) in the 16800 block of Strathmoor Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

As they passed a car, someone inside that car pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, officials said.

The man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are stable, according to police.

No additional information about this incident has been revealed. Officials continue to investigate.