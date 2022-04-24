57º

LIVE

Local News

Dearborn police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle, SUV

Crash occurred on Michigan Avenue near Greenfield Road

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Dearborn, Wayne County, Crash, Motorcycle Crash, Michigan Avenue, Greenfield Road
Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich.Dearborn police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in front of Noah’s Deli on Michigan Avenue near Greenfield Road.

Police said the motorcycle was heading west on Michigan Avenue, and the SUV was headed east and was turning in front of the motorcycle when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries. The person driving the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Early indication is alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter