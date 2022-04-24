Dearborn police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle, SUV

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in front of Noah’s Deli on Michigan Avenue near Greenfield Road.

Police said the motorcycle was heading west on Michigan Avenue, and the SUV was headed east and was turning in front of the motorcycle when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries. The person driving the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Early indication is alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation.