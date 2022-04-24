Seth Meyers featured in Forgotten Harvest’s 29th Annual Comedy Night in Detroit

This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on Dec. 16, 2021. This weeks remaining episodes have been scrapped after the Meyers tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster. NBC has canceled shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via AP)

DETROIT – Forgotten Harvest’s 29th Annual Comedy Night will take place on Friday, April 29, and will feature comedian Seth Meyers as the organization raises money for its mission.

All ticket sales of the event will help support Forgotten Harvest’s mission to provide fresh food to Metro Detroiters. There are still tickets available, and the organization recommends this event for those 18 years of age or older due to some of the performer’s content.

Click here to check out tickets for the event.

Ticketholders will have to show proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Forgotten Harvest was founded in the early 1990s with a mission to help fight hunger and food waste in Metro Detroit. The organization serves Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Last year alone, the organization rescued over 52 million pounds of food and delivered them to over 180 emergency food providers.