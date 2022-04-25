Greektown Casino-Hotel to be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown

The Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit is expected to be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown on Sunday (May 1). The name change is subject to regulatory approvals. The new name isn’t the only thing that’s different about the Casino, there have been several changes and additions to the property.

“Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds: we’re keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National’s flagship brand family,” said John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown. “Whether you’re a regular, loyal guest or a first-time visitor, we’ll have something new and improved for you to experience and enjoy.”

To celebrate its rebranding, Hollywood Casino at Greektown is hosting a red-carpet themed private VIP and community events.

The events are set for Thursday (May 19) from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday (May 21) from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. There will be entertainment, drinks and chances to win prizes. You can click here to learn more about promotions. The Hollywood Casino at Greektown is also making a $10,000 contribution to the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership.

$30M spent on renovations

The casino recently unveiled a $30 million renovation of its hotel lobby. That includes a new lobby cocktail bar and a complete redesign of all 400 of its guestrooms and suites. The guest room renovations are expected to be completed in the coming months.

The carpets, hallways, elevator vestibules and other common areas have been updated. They have also implemented a “new best-in-class” HVAC system.

Food and beverage changes

Urban Cocktail and Rock Bar lounges and a new upscale Dunkin’ concept are in the hotel lobby. The Monroe Market food hall will include a new Detroit Taco Company location.

There is also a new menu at the steakhouse Prism. The menu was created under the direction of Chef Petro Drakopoulos, who was recently named executive chef of the casino and hotel’s food and beverage operations.

The Barstool Sportsbook is open every day of the week for dining and cocktails. On weekends there is a Barstool Brunch.

Gaming and parking get tech upgrades

Gaming and parking received technology upgrades.

The casino will offer a cashless, cardless feature called “mywallet” within its mobile mychoice rewards app. It will let guests connect slot machines and table games with their phone.

Guests will be able to add funds, collect winnings, ear tier points and more through their mobile device. Traditional cards will still be an option.

They have also invested $1 million in improvements to the casino’s self-park and VIP parking garages. The VIP garage is a 700+ space garage with no public access. It has been remodeled and is only for higher-tier level players. It’s connected to the upper-level gaming floor.

Casino extends partnership with Detroit Music Hall

Hollywood Casino at Greektown has extended its partnership with the Detroit Music Hall for the 2022-2023 season.

There will be shows featuring Michael Bolton, Wanda Sykes, Boyz II Men, Jim Brewer, America and more in 2022. You can click here to learn more about the entertainment.

“Hollywood is coming to Detroit, and we’re ready to roll out the red carpet for our visitors and guests,” said Drake. “Its Tinsel Town meets Greektown.”

