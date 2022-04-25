Husband, wife found dead inside Sterling Heights home on Monday

Officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the husband, 87, stating he shot his wife, 86.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – On Monday morning, a wife and husband were found dead inside a Sterling Heights home between Schoenherr and Saal roads.

Police are saying this is possibly a murder-suicide.

Officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the husband, 87, stating he shot his wife, 86.

Sterling Heights police are now at the scene, as an investigation is active.

This crime is still under investigation.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255. Click here to find crisis lines in your area.