59º

LIVE

Local News

Husband, wife found dead inside Sterling Heights home on Monday

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sterling Heights, Murder, Sterling Heights Police, Husband, Wife, Couple Crime
Officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the husband, 87, stating he shot his wife, 86.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – On Monday morning, a wife and husband were found dead inside a Sterling Heights home between Schoenherr and Saal roads.

Police are saying this is possibly a murder-suicide.

Officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the husband, 87, stating he shot his wife, 86.

Sterling Heights police are now at the scene, as an investigation is active.

This crime is still under investigation.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255. Click here to find crisis lines in your area.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter