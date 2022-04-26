Detroit man charged for using truck to trap officers, resisting arrest, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing charges after he used a truck to trap officers, resisted arrest and then fled before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Detroit police said they located Rodney Martez Holland, 26, of Detroit, at 12:46 a.m. April 22 inside a stolen truck at a gas station in the 21700 block of Schoolcraft Road.

When officers tried to arrest Holland, he reversed the truck and trapped them between it and the gas pumps, according to authorities.

Police said they entered the driver’s side of the truck, but Holland continued to resist arrest. A single shot was fired by an officer, and it struck Holland in the abdomen, officials said.

As officers got out of the truck, Holland fled on foot before being arrested at a home in the 15700 block of Grandville Street, according to police.

Medical officials took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Holland is charged with three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, three counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, and one count of reckless driving.

He was arraigned Sunday (April 24) at 36th District Court and is being held on $250,000 bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 2, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 9.