Massive police scene shuts down Groesbeck Highway in Roseville

Several police cars respond to crash scene

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

A large police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway near Martin Road in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A massive police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads in Roseville.

UPDATE: 1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say

Aerial video shows some type of crash took place, but there seems to be more going on at the scene, as several police cars have responded to the area.

Groesbeck Highway is completely shut down. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

No information has been confirmed by police. Local 4 continues to learn more about this story.

