1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say

Investigation turned over to Macomb County Sherif’s Office

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A person died early Tuesday morning after being shot by a police officer in Roseville, authorities confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation has been turned over to the Macomb County Sherif’s Office.

Update: Police: 53-year-old man crashed into semi truck, refused to drop knife before being shot, killed by officer

A massive police scene remains on Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads. Groesbeck Highway is expected to be shut down for hours as officials investigate.

Aerial video shows some type of crash took place between a semi truck and a pickup truck at the location. Several police cars have responded to the area.

No additional information has been revealed.

A large police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway near Martin Road in Roseville.

About the Authors:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

