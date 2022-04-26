1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say

A person died early Tuesday morning after being shot by a police officer in Roseville, authorities confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation has been turned over to the Macomb County Sherif’s Office.

Update: Police: 53-year-old man crashed into semi truck, refused to drop knife before being shot, killed by officer

A massive police scene remains on Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads. Groesbeck Highway is expected to be shut down for hours as officials investigate.

Aerial video shows some type of crash took place between a semi truck and a pickup truck at the location. Several police cars have responded to the area.

No additional information has been revealed.