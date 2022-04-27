Morning 4: Petition seeks to remove Royal Oak’s new parking system -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Petition to remove new Royal Oak parking system gathers 1,500 signatures

Frustration for parking in Downtown Royal Oak is growing, and so has the pushback.

In November, the city installed a new parking system. Over the last several months, the city has taken feedback from drivers to update the program, but some community members would rather the new meters be removed all together.

See the story here.

Police: Boy, 4, hospitalized after drive-by shooter fires assault weapon into Detroit home

A young boy is in critical condition Wednesday morning after being injured in a drive-by shooting at his home on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police say at around 3 a.m. on April 27, a 4-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while sleeping in his bed at his home.

See the report here.

Will Michigan residents face rolling electric brownouts this summer? Study predicts power shortage

A report by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the nonprofit organization that oversees our power grid, said Michigan could be facing power shortages in July and August. Michigan is moving away from coal or thermal powered electricity and the state is pressing to use more and more wind and solar power.

“The reality for the zones that do not have sufficient generation to cover their load, plus their required reserves, is that they will have increased risk of temporary, controlled outages to maintain system reliability,” MISO’s CEO said.

Learn more here.

Parents demand accountability from Rochester schools, launch petition

Fallout lingers after the Rochester Community School District signed off on a 6-figure settlement with a parent who said she was fired from her job because of the deputy superintendent. Since that information became public, the school board has seen angry parents venting at meetings.

See more here.