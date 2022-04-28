Morning 4: Ford Motor Co. cutting 500+ jobs after posting $3.1 billion loss -- and more news

FILE - This Oct. 25, 2011 file photo shows a Ford logo on the tailgate of a pick-up truck, and on a Ford dealership sign in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Ford loses $3.1 billion; cutting more than 500 jobs

Ford Motor Co. reported Wednesday that it lost $3.1 billion in the first quarter, weighed down by its investment in an electric-vehicle startup, and its revenue slid as a shortage of chips limited the supply of pickups and SUVs in North America.

The Dearborn automaker now expects to cut more than 500 jobs.

Jeep fleeing Detroit police crashes into vehicle, killing woman, officials say

A woman was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning after colliding with a car that was reportedly fleeing from Detroit police.

Videos: Police share crash, body cam footage after man shot, killed by Roseville officer

Authorities shared new footage on Wednesday of a man being shot and killed by Roseville police after a traffic crash on Tuesday turned violent.

On Tuesday, a Roseville man was driving on Groesbeck Highway when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semi truck nearly head-on. When police arrived at the scene, the man was armed with a knife -- and a police officer ultimately shot at the man several times. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials shared surveillance footage of the crash and the shooting, as well as police body camera footage of the officers who responded to the scene.

Weird text, email or call? Here’s how to know if it’s a scam or not

Scammers send fake text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information – things like your password, account number, or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Or they could sell your information to other scammers.

