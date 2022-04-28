Metro Detroit weather: Spring freeze with morning temps in the 20s

DETROIT – This is the kind of cold that can have an impact on any plants, flowers, or vegetation that has been newly planted or is simply sensitive to the cold. If you’re reading this early enough, you can cover plants with a sheet without smooshing any of them or place your pots in the garage for a few hours this morning. Our Metro Detroit temps are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees without much of a breeze so it’s just bitter cold and will be for a couple of hours after sunrise as well. Grab the thicker coat or a couple of layers if you plan on being outside for any length of time early today as you will be able to shed a layer later on this Thursday morning. Skies are crystal clear which is part of the reason why we cooled down so dramatically, and we could see some patchy fog in a few rural and hilly spots around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunrise is at 6:33 a.m.

That sunshine will be our savior today helping our high temperatures get back into the low and middle 50s this afternoon, although our North Zone and east siders may be a degree or three cooler as winds will be blowing off of the big lakes on the east side on the lighter side ENE 5-10mph. Enjoy that free Vitamin D because it will be with us all day, mixed with a little cloud cover, making it a great one for doing any yard work, painting outside, going for a walk, run, or bike ride. All of your after school activities will be good to go. Today was a nice step up in temperatures but we are still almost 10 degrees below our climatological average here in Metro Detroit. And, we won’t see much in the way of wet weather until the very end of the weekend.

Sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

Warmer weather today will serve us better heading into Friday morning as most of our area should stay just above freezing to start the final day of our work and school week. We will see a few more clouds too which help to keep us insulated but just barely. Those clouds are the big question mark for our Finally Friday as some of our forecast data suggests more sun than clouds Friday which would help highs get closer to 60F. Other data brings in more debris clouds from a storm system hundreds of miles to our west. Right now, it looks like Metro Detroit will see more clouds than sun through the lunch hour and early afternoon. But we should see some clearing in the mid afternoon and high temperatures will likely land in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend with a nice blend of sun and clouds early and then increasing high clouds with highs sneaking into the lower 60s which is much closer to where we should be this time of year. Saturday is the last day of April, 2022 and it goes out like a lamb on the quiet side. Sunday will be our first chance of rain after a dry stretch to end the month. Look for a couple of rounds of rain and isolated thundershowers with highs in the mid 60s. The timing is everything which means the later the showers come, the more time we have to warm and, the better chance for some lingering showers into Monday morning.

Next week’s weather pattern looks active without a huge swing in temperatures again. We should be done with the deep freeze for the rest of the season as the long range forecast data doesn’t show any signs of a rare May chill. So it’s mainly mid 60s here in Metro Detroit all of next week with shower chances Tuesday, dry Wednesday, and more showers on Thursday into Friday as May comes in a little bit like a lion.

