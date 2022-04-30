Morning 4: Several Michigan elementary students hospitalized after feeling ill at school -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Police say 7 students taken to hospital from Michigan school after 15-18 report feeling sick

Police said seven students from an elementary school in Genesee County have been taken to the hospital, and 15-18 reported feeling sick on Friday.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene on Friday in case there was a gas issue. Some of the symptoms were similar to that of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to authorities.

See the story here.

CMU defends decision to cut men’s track, says no racial bias

Central Michigan University is defending its decision to eliminate the men’s track team, saying it was a financial move and not a discriminatory step.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights informed CMU this week that it had received a complaint. The government said it will remain neutral while collecting and analyzing evidence.

Read more here.

Substitute teacher drags, hits 11-year-old Ypsilanti middle school student: ‘Acted out of pure rage’

Police are investigating an altercation between a substitute teacher and a sixth grade student at Ypsilanti Middle School. The mother of that student spoke to Local 4 and said her son behaved badly but the teacher crossed a line.

See the story here.

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

Learn more here.

