Oakland County man hasn’t been seen since family reported him missing in December

Ryan Pitts still missing from Pontiac home

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Ryan Patrick Pitts (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

PONTIAC, Mich.Oakland County officials are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since his family reported him missing in December.

Family members of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, of Pontiac, said they haven’t seen him since December.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Oakland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in the search for Pitts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4954.

