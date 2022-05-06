Body of missing Oakland County man found by father, son in Pontiac lake

PONTIAC, Mich. – The body of an Oakland County man who has been missing since December was found by a father and son in a Pontiac lake, officials said.

Family members of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, of Pontiac, said they hadn’t seen him since December. Police put out an alert earlier this week that they were still searching for Pitts.

A 63-year-old Flint man and his 39-year-old Pontiac son had been mowing a lawn shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday (May 5) in the area of Harris Lake and went to find a spot to fish, according to authorities. They saw what they believed to be a body and notified a deputy in the area, officials said.

Ad

The body was positively identified as Pitts through fingerprints, police said. An autopsy was performed Friday, and the cause of death is pending.

Harris Lake is in the area of East Montcalm and North Saginaw streets.