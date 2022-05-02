Police arrest 9 accused of stealing vehicles from Lansing auto plant, prompting chase

Michigan police say they arrested nine people early Monday morning after suspects led police on a chase along I-96 with several vehicles stolen from a Lansing automotive plant.

At about 12:55 a.m. on Monday, May 2, troopers with Michigan State Police were pursuing two groups of vehicles stolen from an automotive plant in Lansing that fled eastbound on I-96, police said. The vehicles had reportedly split into two groups, with two-to-four stolen vehicles in each group -- so potentially eight vehicles were stolen in total.

Officers from several agencies pursued both groups of vehicles as they traveled eastbound on I-96 through Livingston County and into Oakland County, according to authorities. One group reportedly separated and exited the freeway, some getting off at Grand River Avenue and others onto northbound M-5.

It appears that this group of individuals evaded police.

Michigan State Police say that the other group crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road in Brighton during the chase. The suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot, but were ultimately captured by officers.

Nine people were arrested in total, officials said. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

More specific details have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

