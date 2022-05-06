Video shows suspected road rage crash that injured 2 motorcyclists in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating a suspected road rage crash that involved two motorcyclists and a white SUV in Dearborn Heights.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday (May 4) on Telegraph Road near Joy Road. Witnesses say they believe the crash was caused by road rage.

They told police there was an altercation on Telegraph Road, north of 8 Mile Road -- that’s about six miles away from where the crash happened.

A 17-year-old man from Dearborn and a 24-year-old man from Virginia were thrown from their motorcycles. The 24-year-old had injuries to his leg. Both men were hospitalized and neither have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the white SUV, a 50-year-old man, fled the scene and later turned himself in and is being cooperative.

