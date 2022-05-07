Here’s what the toxicology report in autopsy of Patrick Lyoya found

Toxicology reports on Patrick Lyoya show his blood alcohol was more than three times the legal limit the morning he was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, died after being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids officer on April 4. The autopsy is part of the information Michigan State Police are collecting to help a prosecutor decide on possible charges against officer Christopher Schurr.

The toxicology report didn’t find any illegal drugs in his system or marijuana. Lyoya had previous drunk driving convictions as well as other run-ins with law enforcement for domestic violence.

Those are reasons why retired Detroit assistant Chief Steve Dolunt wants to know if it was more than an improper plate that had the officer pulling Lyoya over.

In addition, officers on the scene that day believed the other man in the car with Lyoya was drunk or high. Attorneys for Lyoya’s family maintain the reason he was pulled over is not the issue They are calling on the prosecutor to criminal charge officer Schurr.

