Police: 50-year-old woman struck, killed by driver in Royal Oak after falling out of wheelchair

Investigation is ongoing

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon where a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle.

Officials say that officers responded to Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway where a 50-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck around 3:11 p.m.

According to police, the woman was struck by a vehicle after falling into the roadway off of her wheelchair.

Royal Oak police say that the pedestrian was taken to William Beaumont Hospital where she died from injuries.

According to a news release from Royal Oak police, one lane going northbound of Woodward Avenue and one lane going southbound of Coolidge Highway are closed as an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.

