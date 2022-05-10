Morning 4: Detroit Zoo officials think hawk or owl may have taken, killed baby wallaby

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Hawk or owl main suspect in disappearance of Detroit Zoo’s 5-month-old wallaby

A 5-month-old wallaby has mysteriously disappeared from the Detroit Zoo, and the search continues both inside and outside of its enclosure. Officials are saying they can’t find the wallaby anywhere.

Complaints continue to pour in over Downtown Royal Oak’s parking system

People have been voicing their frustrations with the parking situation in Downtown Royal Oak. And now a petition to eliminate sentry parking has reached nearly 3,000 signatures.

Detroit police say 4 shot in fight between 20 people, mostly teens

Detroit police are investigating after a fight between a group of around 20 people, mostly teens, ended with four people shot and dozens of shots fired.

Oakland County woman wanted in murders of boyfriend, brother found dead -- what we know

An Oakland County woman who was wanted in connection with the murders of her boyfriend and her brother has been found dead in the woods, sources told Local 4.

