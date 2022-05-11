Mother, uncle charged after shotgun ‘accidentally fires,’ injuring 4-year-old boy in Taylor home

Kiarra Crowder, 30, (left) and her brother Keaton Crowder, 28, (right) have been charged in connection with the "accidental," non fatal shooting of Kiarra Crowder's 4-year-old son that occurred in Taylor on May 3, 2022. Photos provided by Taylor police.

DETROIT – A mother and her brother have been charged after the woman’s 4-year-old son was “accidentally” shot with a shotgun at a Taylor home, and the siblings initially provided a false police report, authorities said Wednesday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Friday, May 6, charged brother and sister Keaton Crowder, 28, and Kiarra Crowder, 30, in connection with the non fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy.

At about 6:30 p.m. on May 3, Keaton Crowder was reportedly on the second floor of a Taylor home and handling a shotgun when the weapon “accidentally fired” through the floor, striking Kiarra Crowder’s son. The boy was privately taken to the hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Ad

Worthy says the Crowder siblings then “provided a false account of the incident during their initial encounter with police.”

On May 3, a local hospital reportedly notified Detroit police that a child was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Detroit police say they were initially told that the shooting occurred in Detroit, and then looked for a scene in the area of Joy and Evergreen roads.

Then, police were told that the shooting actually occurred in the city of Taylor and not the city of Detroit, officials said. Authorities now report that the shooting occurred at a home on Court Village Lane, near Leroy Street and Beech Daly Road, in Taylor.

Both Kiarra and Keaton Crowder are being charged with one count of false report of a felony. Keaton Crowder is also facing one count of careless discharge causing injury.

Ad

The siblings were reportedly arraigned on May 6 and provided a $15,000 cash bond. They are expected to appear in court next on May 16 for a probable cause conference.

More: Local news