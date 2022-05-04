Child, 4, shot after uncle ‘accidentally discharges’ gun in Taylor home, police say

Detroit police issued an update Wednesday afternoon saying that a preliminary investigation leads them to believe that at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, the 4-year-old child was shot inside a home in Taylor. The child’s uncle was reportedly on the second floor of the home when he “accidentally discharged” a gun, and the child was struck by a bullet on the first floor.

TAYLOR, Mich. – A 4-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon after their uncle “accidentally discharged a weapon” inside a Taylor home, police report.

Update: Mother, uncle charged after shotgun ‘accidentally fires,’ injuring 4-year-old boy in Taylor home

Detroit police initially reported the shooting Wednesday morning after receiving a notification from a local hospital at 5 a.m. that said a child was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say they were initially told that the shooting occurred in Detroit, and then looked for a scene in the area of Joy and Evergreen roads.

Then, police were told that the shooting actually occurred in the city of Troy and not the city of Detroit, officials said.

The child is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Detroit police have handed the investigation over to Taylor police.

No other details have been provided at this time.

