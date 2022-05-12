Body found in submerged car after aircraft reported vehicle at bottom of St. Clair River

PORT HURON, Mich. – A body was pulled from a submerged car Thursday after someone in an aircraft reported seeing a vehicle at the bottom of the St. Clair River.

An aircraft with Customs and Border Protection reported around 10:30 a.m. Thursday (May 12) that a vehicle was submerged in the St. Clair River near the 3400 block of Military Street.

Port Huron police and firefighters, as well as St. Clair County Dive Team members, went to the river to investigate. Divers went into the river, found one occupant in the vehicle, and pulled him out, according to authorities.

The man was already dead when divers found him, officials said. The vehicle might have entered the water several days ago, according to police.

Northbound Military Street is closed at Conner Street, and drivers will have to take a detour.

Port Huron police and St. Clair County deputies are investigating the incident. Officials are still working to pull the vehicle from the bottom of the river.

Residents with outdoor cameras in the area, or any with information about the case, are asked to call police at 810-984-9711. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the CAPTURE Hotline at 810-987-6688, or emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org.