Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Jordan Smith was last seen at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday (May 11) in the 8400 block of E. Outer Drive in Detroit.
Police said she was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, black short sleeve shirt with red lettering, and red Crocs.
Smith’s father told officials that she suffers from mental illness.
|Sara Garcia
|Details
|Age
|17
|Height
|5′10″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|210 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.