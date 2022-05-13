Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

(Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Jordan Smith went missing on Wednesday (May 11)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Jordan Smith was last seen at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday (May 11) in the 8400 block of E. Outer Drive in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, black short sleeve shirt with red lettering, and red Crocs.

Smith’s father told officials that she suffers from mental illness.

Sara Garcia Details Age 17 Height 5′10″ Hair Black Weight 210 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage