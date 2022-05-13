Stop-and-go traffic sparks road rage dispute in Oakland County; shots fired through back windshield

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Two drivers got into a road rage dispute while waiting in stop-and-go traffic on a freeway in Oakland County, and it led to shots being fired from a minivan through the other vehicle’s back windshield, police said.

The incident happened Thursday evening (May 12) on eastbound I-696 near Couzens Avenue, in the area of Madison Heights and Hazel Park, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators learned that a driver was in stop-and-go traffic because of a freeway closure from a different incident. That driver got into an altercation with another person during the back-up, police said.

Officials said the driver of an older white minivan brandished a firearm and fired one or two rounds out of his passenger side window into the victim’s back windshield, shattering it.

The minivan went onto the right shoulder and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the shooter was 30-40 years old, with black hair and a thick mustache.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 248-584-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.