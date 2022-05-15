Morning 4: Despite possibility of storms, here is how you can see tonight’s total lunar eclipse -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Total lunar eclipse this weekend: How to see it in Metro Detroit
On the night of Sunday, the moon will cross directly into Earth’s shadow, blocking it from the sun completely. During this time, the moon will darken and appear to turn a reddish color as it reflects light from the earth.
10 dead in ‘racially motived’ mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket, suspect arraigned
Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in New York state, killing 10 people and wounding three others.
Firefighters, DNR respond to 2,300-acre wildfire burning up Northern Michigan
Firefighters and Michigan DNR are working to contain a 2,300-acre wildfire burning up Montmorency and Cheboygan county.
10-year-old killed, 3 other teens hospitalized after crash in Detroit
A 10-year-old was killed and three other teens were hurt after a crash on Detroit’s east side early Saturday morning.