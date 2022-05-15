Morning 4: Despite possibility of storms, here is how you can see tonight’s total lunar eclipse -- and other news

FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earths sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Total lunar eclipse this weekend: How to see it in Metro Detroit

On the night of Sunday, the moon will cross directly into Earth’s shadow, blocking it from the sun completely. During this time, the moon will darken and appear to turn a reddish color as it reflects light from the earth.

10 dead in ‘racially motived’ mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket, suspect arraigned

Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in New York state, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

Firefighters, DNR respond to 2,300-acre wildfire burning up Northern Michigan

Firefighters and Michigan DNR are working to contain a 2,300-acre wildfire burning up Montmorency and Cheboygan county.

10-year-old killed, 3 other teens hospitalized after crash in Detroit

A 10-year-old was killed and three other teens were hurt after a crash on Detroit’s east side early Saturday morning.

