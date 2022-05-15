Metro Detroit weather: Another risk of nasty thunderstorms throughout Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Today will be mild in the morning and very warm in the afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, more showers and thunderstorms are possible. These storms will possibly take place tonight and early tomorrow. The risk of strong to severe storms exists. It may be challenging to view the lunar eclipse. After the front passes, calmer weather arrives in the second half of tomorrow through the middle of this week. Warmer weather returns at the end of this week.

Sunday morning will be mostly partly sunny. It will be mild before sunrise and warm afterward. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s and quickly rise to the 70s before lunchtime.

Sunday afternoon will be very warm and mostly partly sunny. There is a chance of isolated showers and storms. After sunset, there is a better chance of more widespread wet and stormy weather. Highs will be in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 8:48 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Soggy weather overtakes all of Southeast Michigan by midnight with gusty winds and frequent lightning possible.

Stormy weather continues through the midnight hour and during the early hours of Monday.

A total lunar eclipse will occur late Sunday night into early Monday morning. It will be mostly cloudy and stormy, so the event will be tough to witness. Remember, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon.

The Earth’s shadow travels over the Moon, and the bending light arriving at the Moon gives it a reddish-brown glow. This is how the nickname Blood Moon originated.

The partial eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m. Sunday. The total eclipse begins at 11:29 p.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:11 a.m. Monday. The total eclipse ends at 12:53 a.m. and the partial eclipse ends at 1:55 a.m.

Preview of this upcoming week

Monday will have lingering morning showers that quickly depart and reveal sunnier skies the rest of the day. It will be seasonably warm, with highs near 70 degrees instead of 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. It will be mild with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday has a chance of showers, and the cloud cover with keep highs in the low 60s to near 65 degrees.

Thursday and Friday become warmer. Thursday will be partly sunny with daytime temps near 70 degrees. The mercury rises to near 80 degrees or more with showers possible Friday.

