Infant formula shortage growing: What parents and caregivers need to know

The infant formula recall is not only concerning as it is also a growing problem as the recall has recently expanded. But the question Wednesday (March. 2) night is why did it take so long for the recall to ensue, why wasn't this problem was detected earlier, and what can be done moving forward to make sure it does not happen again?

DETROIT – The infant formula recall is not only concerning but also a growing problem as the recall has recently expanded.

But the question Wednesday (March. 2) night is why did it take so long for the recall to happen? Why wasn’t this problem detected earlier? What can be done moving forward to make sure it does not happen again?

Local 4′s Hank Winchester spoke with the experts at Consumer Reports about the problem.

“I think the key here though, is we need to fix whatever went wrong at the FDA,” said Dir. Food Safety James Rogers.

Several children across the country have become ill with bacterial infections. Now a much larger investigation may soon get underway about what happened.

“There are a lot of questions that we are really interested to know as to why did it take so long to have a recall,” Rogers said.

The recall has caused significant supply issues. Infant formula was already at short supply and now with hundreds of thousands of products being taken off store shelves, it could complicate issues for parents.

“What we’re seeing is that parents just have to search more and search longer,” Rogers said. “Search more stores, search online.”

The products under recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas. Check a multidigit number on the bottom of the container to know if your product is included:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Abbott, which has produced many products that are now pulled from store shelves, is offering consumers a full refund.