Detroit police search for 2 men who allegedly shot at squad car Saturday morning

DETROIT – Multiple shots were fired at Detroit police officers inside a squad car early Saturday morning.

Detroit police tweeted Saturday afternoon that the suspects were driving a black Ford Fusion and shot the squad car around 4 a.m near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.

The department mentions that the front passenger was a white male with no shirt on and wearing a black ski mask. The rear passenger was a black male wearing a dark hoody, black pants with a white stripe, white sneakers and a black ski mask. Police say the rear passenger was armed with a 9mm handgun.

🚨SHOTS FIRED AT OFFICERS 🚨



We are actively pursuing suspects who were inside a

newer black Ford Fusion with silver rims. They fired multiple shots at officers inside a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/VsrwGQCbip — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2022

According to officials, no one was injured.

Chief White plans to hold a conference Monday to address the incident.