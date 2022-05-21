Detroit police search for 2 men who allegedly shot at squad car Saturday morning

DETROIT – Multiple shots were fired at Detroit police officers inside a squad car early Saturday morning.
Detroit police tweeted Saturday afternoon that the suspects were driving a black Ford Fusion and shot the squad car around 4 a.m near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.
The department mentions that the front passenger was a white male with no shirt on and wearing a black ski mask. The rear passenger was a black male wearing a dark hoody, black pants with a white stripe, white sneakers and a black ski mask. Police say the rear passenger was armed with a 9mm handgun.
🚨SHOTS FIRED AT OFFICERS 🚨— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2022
We are actively pursuing suspects who were inside a
newer black Ford Fusion with silver rims. They fired multiple shots at officers inside a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/VsrwGQCbip
According to officials, no one was injured.
Chief White plans to hold a conference Monday to address the incident.