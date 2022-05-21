69º

Local News

Detroit police search for 2 men who allegedly shot at squad car Saturday morning

Shooting happened around 4 a.m. on May 21

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Detroit Police, Dexter Avenue, Davison Street, Wayne County, Local, Local News, Shooting, Squad Car, Detroit Squad Car, Detroit Shooting
Police lights

DETROIT – Multiple shots were fired at Detroit police officers inside a squad car early Saturday morning.

Detroit police tweeted Saturday afternoon that the suspects were driving a black Ford Fusion and shot the squad car around 4 a.m near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.

The department mentions that the front passenger was a white male with no shirt on and wearing a black ski mask. The rear passenger was a black male wearing a dark hoody, black pants with a white stripe, white sneakers and a black ski mask. Police say the rear passenger was armed with a 9mm handgun.

According to officials, no one was injured.

Chief White plans to hold a conference Monday to address the incident.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter