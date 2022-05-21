Locals speak out about Gaylord tornado, impact on the Northern Michigan community

A woman was injured due to debris at the Culvers. The woman dropped in front of the Culver’s window as the tornado was passing through.

GAYLORD, Mich. – Locals speak about the homes and businesses that were left destroyed after a tornado went through Gaylord, Michigan.

“It was on the ground for two miles,” said a Gaylord resident.

Culver’s manager, Jayme Elya explained that she saw the tornado go destroy the Hobby Lobby off of M-32.

She had metal and glass that gashed into her.

Michigan State Police and Mayor Sharrad say the tornado first hit in a mobile home park and continued in about a two to three-mile span through the Gaylord commercial corridor.

“I would say it was on the ground for about two miles,” said Gaylord Mayor Sharrad. “It did wipe out a Hobby Lobby, Jimmy Johns, Quick Lube on our west side of town, and then it came into town, and it wiped out a lot of homes.”

Rescue efforts were in full effect as ambulances were racing back and forth. The clean-up is underway as well as Local 4 saw a few MDOT trucks rolling into town as well.