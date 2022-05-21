Michigan troopers pull over car with open alcohol, suspected cocaine, possible sex trafficking victim

INKSTER – Michigan State Police tweeted on Saturday that troopers pulled over a car with open alcohol, suspected crack cocaine and a possible sex trafficking victim.
A white Toyota was pulled over after disregarding a stop sign at the Norfolk Street and Princess Avenue intersection near John Daly Street in Inkster.
According to officials, two adult males and a juvenile female were in the vehicle.
Officers state the passenger in the rear seat had an open bottle of beer. During the traffic stop police also found a container with suspected cocaine.
Police say they believe through their investigation that the juvenile female is a victim of sex trafficking. She was transported to the MSP Flint Post where she was reunited with her family.
This incident is still under investigation.
