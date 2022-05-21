69º

Michigan troopers pull over car with open alcohol, suspected cocaine, possible sex trafficking victim

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

INKSTERMichigan State Police tweeted on Saturday that troopers pulled over a car with open alcohol, suspected crack cocaine and a possible sex trafficking victim.

A white Toyota was pulled over after disregarding a stop sign at the Norfolk Street and Princess Avenue intersection near John Daly Street in Inkster.

According to officials, two adult males and a juvenile female were in the vehicle.

Officers state the passenger in the rear seat had an open bottle of beer. During the traffic stop police also found a container with suspected cocaine.

Police say they believe through their investigation that the juvenile female is a victim of sex trafficking. She was transported to the MSP Flint Post where she was reunited with her family.

This incident is still under investigation.

