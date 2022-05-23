1 killed when driver tries to change lanes in Highland Park, sideswipes victim’s vehicle

The scene of a May 23, 2022, deadly crash on the Davison Freeway in Highland Park.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – One person was killed overnight when a driver tried to change lanes on the freeway in Highland Park and sideswiped the victim’s vehicle, causing it to crash into the concrete barrier and roll over several times, police said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday (May 23) in the eastbound lanes of the Davison Freeway at I-75, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene of a rollover crash and learned that a driver had been trying to change from the center to the right lane. That driver sideswiped a vehicle that was already in the right lane, causing the second vehicle to strike the concrete wall and roll over multiple times, according to authorities.

The driver from the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Police said the at-fault driver -- the one who had been changing lanes -- was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw. Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the Davison Freeway were closed at the Oakland Avenue exit during the investigation.