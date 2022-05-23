46º

Driver killed, passenger hurt when car briefly goes into ditch, rolls over in Ypsilanti

Crash happened on eastbound I-94

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured Monday in Ypsilanti Township when the car they were in went into a ditch, swerved back on the road, and then rolled over, police said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday (May 23) on eastbound I-94, just west of Huron Street in Ypsilanti Township, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver was ejected during the crash. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries. Nobody else was inside the vehicle, according to police.

The right lane of eastbound I-94 was shut down for Michigan State Police troopers to investigate the crash.

